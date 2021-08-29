ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 887 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

