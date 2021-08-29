ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,193 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Arconic by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 570,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of Arconic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 236,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,729,000 after purchasing an additional 289,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Arconic by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARNC opened at $35.98 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.77.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($4.36). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

