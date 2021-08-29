Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.90 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AT1. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.23 ($8.50).

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €6.52 ($7.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($8.42).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

