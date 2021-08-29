Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3,014.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $1,958,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 8.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $85.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $108.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.41.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. Research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,055 shares of company stock worth $12,350,905. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

