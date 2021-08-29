Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $197.00 to $204.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 17,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 216,902 shares.The stock last traded at $155.39 and had previously closed at $149.70.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.10.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 EPS for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

