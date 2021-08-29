Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Asensus Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Asensus Surgical stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $510.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.52. Asensus Surgical has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 1,162.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

