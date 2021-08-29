Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the July 29th total of 817,700 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 128,445 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 781,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166,824 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 587,783 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
