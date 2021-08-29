Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the July 29th total of 817,700 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 128,445 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 781,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166,824 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assertio by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 587,783 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

