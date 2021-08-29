Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 47,639 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 793,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,639 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 51,418.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,670,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,236,000 after buying an additional 9,651,230 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in PG&E by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582,428 shares in the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in PG&E in the first quarter worth approximately $68,490,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in PG&E by 86.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,905,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042,015 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCG opened at $9.12 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

