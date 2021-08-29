Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVR by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,468,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NVR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NVR by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,139.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5,066.33. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,823.31 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $42.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

