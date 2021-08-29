Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.66 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 116.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

