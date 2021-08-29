Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 184,409 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184,409 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 95,549 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 487,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 147,536 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 34.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $25.62 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

