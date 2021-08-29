Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 5.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $226.67 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,094,156.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,336.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $1,014,610.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,131.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,511 shares of company stock worth $15,424,992. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

