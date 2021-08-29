Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 728.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after buying an additional 1,823,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 16.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,946 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IDEX by 4,634.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in IDEX by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 42.5% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 449,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,994,000 after purchasing an additional 133,817 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.71.

Shares of IEX opened at $225.30 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $166.51 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

