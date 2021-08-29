Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives $21.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several brokerages have commented on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,105. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after buying an additional 2,744,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after buying an additional 2,143,265 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,165,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,355,000 after buying an additional 896,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,140,000 after buying an additional 714,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.13. 1,310,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,922. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.30. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

