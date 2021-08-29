Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Astec Industries reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $61.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.60. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

