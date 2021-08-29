Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2021

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the July 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of AMIVF stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $11.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.59.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.