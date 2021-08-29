Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 204.2% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AWX stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avalon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Avalon by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalon by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avalon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

