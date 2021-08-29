Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 204.2% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of AWX stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.
