Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 621.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGR opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.85.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

