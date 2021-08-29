Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) vs. Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Head to Head Contrast

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Avinger has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avinger and Repro Med Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $8.76 million 9.61 -$19.01 million ($0.46) -1.92 Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 5.89 -$1.21 million $0.02 160.00

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Avinger. Avinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -160.26% -102.07% -44.29% Repro Med Systems -14.16% -3.24% -2.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avinger and Repro Med Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00 Repro Med Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00

Avinger currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 183.29%. Repro Med Systems has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 32.81%. Given Avinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats Avinger on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, NY.

