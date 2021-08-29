Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

NYSE AX opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.49.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

