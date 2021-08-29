B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 94,598 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $1,279,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.