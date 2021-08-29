Baader Bank Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.35 ($36.88).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €32.52 ($38.26) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €29.06. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 12-month high of €35.08 ($41.27).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

