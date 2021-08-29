Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Balchem were worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Balchem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Balchem by 1.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 14,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 61,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCPC shares. Stephens cut Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $137.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $92.60 and a 12-month high of $139.59.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

