Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 102 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,013,455,000 after purchasing an additional 804,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,883,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

AAPL stock opened at $148.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

