Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) fell 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.39 and last traded at $20.39. 481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 463,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $709.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. KBC Group NV raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 22.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $7,864,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 361,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

