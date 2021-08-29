Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.62 ($4.26).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAN. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.30 ($3.88) to €3.40 ($4.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

