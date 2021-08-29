Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.60 million-$124.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.48 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.750 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $177.22 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.77.

Bandwidth stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.12. The company had a trading volume of 232,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,363. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551 over the last ninety days. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

