Bank Hapoalim BM Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 579 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,836,800,000 after acquiring an additional 189,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,492,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $450.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $460.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

