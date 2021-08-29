Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 1,472 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,676,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $15,595,320.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,671,060.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,069,627 shares of company stock worth $167,029,830. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

