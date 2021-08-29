Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,071,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,370 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $84,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,468,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,875,932. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $357.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

