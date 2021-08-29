Bank of America Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $77.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.10.

EBAY opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04. eBay has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $76.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,598 shares of company stock worth $5,621,887. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,481,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

