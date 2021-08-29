Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a market cap of $66.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

In related news, Director Watt R. Foster, Jr. purchased 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,826 shares of company stock valued at $181,599. Company insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 175,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

