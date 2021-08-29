Barclays Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $295.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $296.36.

NYSE SNOW opened at $297.71 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion and a PE ratio of -78.34.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $6,129,751.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 112,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,956,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 898,649 shares of company stock worth $230,031,273 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

