Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IHG. Citigroup upped their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,875 ($63.69).

IHG stock opened at GBX 4,601 ($60.11) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,178.27 ($41.52) and a fifty-two week high of £461.70 ($603.21). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,730.90. The stock has a market cap of £8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -5,751.25.

In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Daniela Barone Soares acquired 316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, with a total value of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

