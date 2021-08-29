Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Software Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

STWRY stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.