Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.288 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

ABX stock opened at C$25.56 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$23.63 and a 52 week high of C$40.54. The firm has a market cap of C$45.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.93.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.54.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.