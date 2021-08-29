BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Update

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06. BDO Unibank has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $24.68.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BDO Unibank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

