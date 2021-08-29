Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $60.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Stephens raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,283,000 after purchasing an additional 563,611 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,709,000 after buying an additional 1,698,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,376,000 after buying an additional 363,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,443,000 after buying an additional 160,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,477,000 after buying an additional 1,250,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

BECN opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

