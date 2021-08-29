Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $60.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.15.
Several analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Stephens raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.
In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BECN opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93.
Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.