Benchmark Boosts NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $50.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $61.57.

In related news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

