Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ BSY traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $65.06. 1,151,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,741. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,981,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 943,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,562,263 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bentley Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Bentley Systems worth $28,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.61.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.