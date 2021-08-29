Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 24.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,371 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $13,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

BERY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.66. 635,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.96.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

