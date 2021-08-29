Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.44.

NYSE BBY opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,893.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

