Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $157.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.44.

BBY stock opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,820.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $220,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,931.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,794 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,809 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

