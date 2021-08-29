Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Big Lots has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:BIG opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

