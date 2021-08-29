Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $54.25, but opened at $49.33. Big Lots shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 19,843 shares traded.

The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

BIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,427,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,933,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35.

Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

