BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 62,950 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,251. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. On average, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

