BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $19.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.45.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,143,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 117,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,209,000 after purchasing an additional 122,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 508,184 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCRX traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $15.66. 1,815,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,251. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

