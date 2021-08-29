Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Short Interest Down 35.5% in August

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the July 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFRA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Biofrontera by 1,570.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 73,349 shares during the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biofrontera stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $175.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.08. Biofrontera has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.75.

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

