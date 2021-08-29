Bitball Treasure Price Tops $70.39 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for approximately $70.39 or 0.00144290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $31.67 million and $666,118.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

