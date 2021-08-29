BitWhite (BTW) Market Capitalization Tops $110,594.61

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $110,594.61 and $103,381.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

